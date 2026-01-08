'It Was Always About Oil': Venezuela's Leader Slams "Energy Greed" Of US

Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, said that the US allegations related to narcotics trafficking, democracy, and human rights were "falsehoods" and that "energy greed" was the real motivation behind the external pressure.

Speaking during a live broadcast on state television VTV, Rodriguez said, "You all know that the energy greed of the North wants the resources of our country. All the falsehoods about drug trafficking, democracy, and human rights were the excuses."

Addressing energy relations between the US and Venezuela, Rodriguez said the country is "open to energy relationships where all parties benefit, where cooperation is clearly defined in a commercial agreement."

Venezuela's Delcy Rodríguez: "All the lies about 'drug trafficking', 'democracy', 'human rights'. They were the excuses. It was always about the oil." pic.twitter.com/800sdOy6lu — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) January 8, 2026

However, she also acknowledged the rift in the relationship between the two countries. "There is a stain on our relations such as had never occurred in our history," she said during the meeting with leaders of the national assembly.

She further announced an upcoming bill aimed at ensuring stability and called on all political forces to work together to address internal divisions. "Extremist or fascist social, political, and economic expressions cannot be allowed, because they have led to very dangerous situations for the life of this Republic. That is why we must have programs for peace and national coexistence."

Her remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump said Venezuela would use revenue from a new oil agreement to purchase goods made exclusively in the US, El Cooperante reported.

READ | US Says It Will Control Venezuela Oil Exports Indefinitely

"I have just been informed that Venezuela will exclusively purchase products manufactured in the United States with the money it receives from our new Oil Agreement. These purchases will include, among other things, U.S. agricultural products, medicines, medical devices, and U.S.-made equipment to improve Venezuela's electrical grid and energy facilities," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said Venezuela is "committed" to doing business with the US as its main partner, calling the move a "wise and very beneficial" decision for both countries.

(With inputs from agencies)