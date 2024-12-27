Vedang Raina Promoted <i>The Archies</i> And Shot For <i>Jigra</i> At The Same Time, Says Vasan Bala

Vedang Raina made an impactful debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies on November 22, 2023. Since then, he's been in the news for more reasons than one.

He proved his acting mettle in Vasan Bala's Jigra which released this year. He was seen playing Alia Bhatt's brother in the film.

While the Gen Z crowd was smitten with his looks in his first film, he proved he's much more than just the charming personality with this survival drama.

Director Vasan Bala recently spoke about how Vedang was also promoting his debut film The Archies while working on a diametrically opposite and intense film like Jigra.

In conversation with Mukesh Chhabra, he said, "Through five months of shooting, he had to promote 'The Archies' also, and he came once the film released. So, he had a tough five months. "

Speaking about how the process impacted Raina because he's new to action, the director added, "Because he was new to action, and we started our film with climax. So it was a lot of heavy-duty action right from the beginning and throughout the film, he had to stay in the same zone. It kind of affected him."

On how he trained the newbie to not dive too deep into method acting, he said, "Also, when you are new to acting, you also want to go extreme method. It's a thing which you learn with experience. We had to always tell him to not dive deep into it. But he's so passionate that he wants to dive so deep in. I'm really fond of him."

While in The Archies, Vedang effortlessly played the role of a teen, he showcased his emotional range in Jigra, and won hearts with his performance.