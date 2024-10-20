Director Vasan Bala Deactivates X Account After Being Trolled For <i>Jigra's</i> Box Office Failure

Jigra director Vasan Bala deleted his X (formerly known as Twitter) account days after he received hatred for defending the film though it failed to rake money at the box office. Vasan Bala, who was actively replying to posts and comments on X a day ago, seemed to have deleted his account which has "This account doesn't exist" message on it. During his latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vasan Bala said he doesn't consider box office numbers as the parameter of success. His comments didn't sit well with a section of the Internet who called him "arrogant" for not accepting the audience's verdict.

Jigra has been enmeshed in a lot of controversies even before the film hit the theatres. In a pre-release interview, Vasan Bala said he was "really not happy" when producer Karan Johar forwarded the roughly drafted script of Jigra to Alia Bhatt via email. Soon, Karan Johar slammed the "gore misinterpretation" of the director's comments, urging people to read entire interviews before making "click bait assumptions". Days later, Dharma Productions unanimously decided to not organise pre-release screenings for its upcoming films, calling it a "necessary step" to maintain a level of excitement in the movie-watching experience. Actor Divya Khossla alleged that Jigra, a jailbreak drama, resembled the plotline of her last film Savi. Biju Thaangjam, a Manipur-based actor, accused the casting team of Jigra for "unprofessional behaviour."

Jigra clashed with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video at the box office. Though, Rajkummar's film didn't register big numbers, it managed to perform better than Alia's film. According to Sacnilk, Jigra earned an estimated ₹ 23.60 Cr in eight days of its release.