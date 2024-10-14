Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis, Reveals She Feels Most "Present" With Her Daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt has revealed how she struggles to be present in the moment in her fight against ADHD (attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder). In an interview, the actress, who is currently garnering praise for her performance in Jigra, revealed that she used to zone out during conversations since childhood but wasn't aware that she had ADHD. “I used to get zoned out from a young age. I used to get zoned out in the classroom or during conversations. Recently, I did a psychological test and found out that I am high on the ADHD spectrum. I have ADHD - Attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder. Whenever I told about this to my friends, they were like, "we always knew". This is not some sort of revelation. But, I didn't know,” Alia said in a conversation with The Lallantop.

Alia Bhatt mentioned that there are very few moments in her life in which she feels most present. One of them is when she is in the presence of her daughter Raha. She said, “I understood why I am at peace in front of the camera. I'm most present in that moment. Whenever I am in front of the camera, I am present as the character I am playing. And I'm most present in that moment. And now after Raha, when I am with her, I am most present. These are the two moments in my life where I am more peaceful."

Back in September, Alia Bhatt revealed that she had been diagnosed with ADHD. The actress said in an interview that she does not spend more than 45 minutes on a make-up chair. "It needs to be something that you can do very quickly. I have ADD and don't have interest in investing too much time. Whatever needs to happen needs to happen fast," Alia told the Allure Magazine.

She added, "On my wedding day, my makeup artist Puneet (B Saini) was like, Alia, this time you need to give me two hours. I told her, You've lost it. Especially on my wedding day, I'm not giving you two hours because I want to chill."

Alia Bhatt married actor Ranbir Kapoor at their residence in Mumbai in 2022. The couple is now parents to their daughter - Raha.

Alia Bhatt's Jigra debuted in theatres on October 11. Next, she will be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. The actress will also be seen in YRF's Alpha, alongside Sharvari Vagh.