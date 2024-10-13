Divya Khossla Accuses Alia Bhatt Of Manipulating Box Office Numbers For <i>Jigra</i>: "<i>Khud Hi Tickets Kharide...</i>"

Divya Khossla has accused Alia Bhatt of manipulating box office numbers for her latest offering Jigra. She alleged that Alia purchased tickets to inflate the film's "fake collection." On Saturday, Divya took to her Instagram Stories to express her frustration. She shared a photo of an empty theatre and wrote, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for a Jigra show. The theatre was totally empty... all theatres are empty everywhere." She added, "#Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra."

This post follows discussions about similarities between Divya's film Savi and Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Savi, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor, tells the story of a housewife attempting to break her husband out of a prison in England, while in Jigra, Alia's character plans a jailbreak to rescue her brother. Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, had a slow start at the box office. The film released on October 11.

According to Sacnilk, Jigra collected Rs 4.25 crore nett in India on its opening day, with most earnings coming from its Hindi version. The Telugu-dubbed version only managed to earn Rs 5 lakh and some morning shows in regions like Warangal and Nizamabad reported zero occupancy.