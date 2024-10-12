<i>Jigra</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt Delivers Her Lowest Opener In 10 Years

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's film Jigra released on Friday. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie was released with over 3,000 shows across India and managed to earn Rs 4.25 crore nett on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. Jigra marked Alia's lowest opening since her 2014 film in Highway. The film was released in both Hindi and Telugu languages and achieved an overall occupancy of 20.13% in Hindi. In Telugu, it had just 42 shows with an occupancy of 20.17%.

Highway, which was released when Alia Bhatt was still establishing herself in the industry, made Rs 3.4 crore on its opening day but ultimately minted Rs 30 crore nett in India. Since then, she has delivered numerous successful films, including Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahamstra and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani among others.

Jigra faced competition from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, which opened with Rs 5 crore and had about 3,500 shows, giving it a slight edge over Alia's film. Notably, Jigra is Alia's only release for 2024.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the line-up, in which she will co-star with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. The film will release on December 25, 2025.