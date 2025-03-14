Alia Bhatt's Cover Girl Style Is Complete With An Ornate Pink Top And Blue Jeans

Alia Bhatt makes sure to come back with a bang each time she is given a chance to shine in the spotlight. This time around too she caught all the eyeballs as the new cover star of Harper's Bazaar India's Anniversary issue.

Alia Bhatt looked like a Y2K inspired fashionista as she dressed up to pose for the shutterbugs wearing a sheer baby pink geometric mesh top from the shelves of the designer, Georges Hobeika. It featured a sleeveless design with a plunging lace laden V-neckline along with a crystals and beads adorned crop top with a floral applique. She teamed it with a pair of blue mom style denim trousers that boasted of flower shaped navy blue embroidered patchwork on the thighs.

Celebrity stylist, Priyanka R Kapadia accessorised Alia's look with a string of jewels like silver baubles filled belt wound around her waist from the brand, Lovebirds. She didn't stop there and added on a floral and pastel pink cocktail rings on the Jigra star's fingers.

Alia's tresses were styled into a salon styled short windswept blow out for the occasion. As for her makeup of the day, she sported a barely there blushed look featuring her dewy skin, feathered brows, a wash of rose gold eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, a touch of pink blush and contour on her cheeks, and a milky nude lip gloss to add the finishing touch to her look.

Alia Bhatt's cover girl style gets a sartorial green flag from the fashion police.

