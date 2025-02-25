Alia Bhatt Aces Casual Chic In A Beige Co-Ord Set And Gucci Handbag

When we say there is no one better who aces casual clothing like Alia Bhatt, we mean it! The star can make any look turn into a style, and there's no denying it. From glamorous red carpet looks to chic dinner looks, Alia surely knows how to step out in style.

Recently, the star was spotted in the city as she arrived for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday dinner in style. Alia, along with Ranbir, marked their presence for the dinner party on Monday. But what grabbed our attention was Alia's uber-cool fashion look. For the night, Alia picked a subtle yet stylish beige co-ord set. The star exuded chic comfort in a co-ord set that featured a structured puff-sleeved top and flared pants. The top came with a V-neckline that accentuated her curves, and the white borders were the cherry on the top. The star accessorised her look with a matching white Gucci bag, flat heels, and a pair of golden earrings. For her makeup, she went for her signature look with subtle skin tint, lots of highlighter, flushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, neatly filled brows, and nude lips. The star looked absolutely stunning as she completed her look by leaving her wavy tresses all open.

Alia was accompanied by her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who looked handsome as ever in a denim blue shirt, which he paired with a crisp white pair of trousers, white sneakers, and a pair of sunglasses.

