Alia Bhatt On Motherhood And Being Protective Of Raha: "The Worry Does Not Go Away, It Changes Form"

Life has taken a 180-degree turn for actress Alia Bhatt after giving birth to her daughter, Raha. Recently, in a podcast with Jay Shetty, the actress spoke about embracing motherhood and how her life changed after Raha entered their lives.

She said, "I don't think you can prepare yourself for what you are about to feel. I have forgotten a lot of pre-motherhood feelings, life, or the way my brain functioned at that time, My days are so full now. I wonder what I was doing with my time earlier. Even if I wasn't working, what was I doing in the day? Now it's a full day. I wake up at 7 am. She is asleep by 8:30-9 pm. I am asleep soon after 10:30 pm, it's like you are on a treadmill. It's just like you are running. "

Talking further, she also spoke about her bond with her two-year-old daughter. "There are multiple surprises on a daily basis currently because she is a toddler. She is really bubbling. The feeling of motherhood is definitely ever-evolving. I have become incessantly protective ever since she was born. I enjoyed the instant sort of nurturing. I was also filled with so much worry, which is a very normal feeling. Over time, the worry doesn't go away. It changes form."

Alia also admitted to transforming when around Raha, ensuring to always be present in the moment. "I become very childlike when I am with her. The one thing I am mindful about is to enjoy her childhood. I try to be present with Raha, which is something I don't do with other moments in my life. I am always 10 steps ahead otherwise, but with her, I try to be present and in the moment it happens more naturally because I want to enjoy every second."

