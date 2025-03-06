Alia Bhatt Reacts To <i>Jigra</i> Box Office Failure: "That's The Professional Dream"

Alia Bhatt's Jigra, which hit the theatres last year, failed to perform well at the box office. The action thriller also featured Vedang Raina. Now, Alia has finally broken her silence on Jigra's unfavourable response.

Alia Bhatt, in an interaction with Jay Shetty on his podcast, indirectly hinted at Jigra's failure. Alia revealed that when a film does not perform as per expectations, she channels it into a “new dream” and starts over.

Alia Bhatt said, “I'm a very passionate actor, professional, producer. I'm passionate about that. I've dreams about my work, which I don't think ever end. I don't think I am ever comfortable, and I really like that about my mind. I had a film released last year that didn't do well, and that's given me a new vigour for a new dream to try and do over. It's something I feel very charged by. So that's the professional dream."

On a personal note, Alia Bhatt wishes to spend more time with her family. She said, “I think, again, to just soak up as many moments as I can with my family with my daughter and, if possible this year, take a solo trip."

Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, tells the tale of siblings Satya (Alia Bhatt) and Ankur (Vedang Raina). When Ankur is falsely accused of drug possession in a foreign location, Satya embarks on a seemingly impossible mission to rescue him.

Previously, Vasan Bala shared his two cents on Jigra's failure.

In an interview with Fever FM, he said, “It's my responsibility to deliver box office because we are in the business of filmmaking also. This is why I need to analyze. Kuch toh hua hai na (Something has happened, right)? Something has happened where people have stayed away, something that they have not bought, something that they didn't feel the need to come to the theater. If at all any other actor decides to give their time, their or her, then you know, make it worth it."

Up next, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Alpha and Love & War.