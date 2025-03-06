Alia Bhatt Reveals She Has Already Saved A Boy's Name For Her Second Child With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, balancing her personal and professional lives, recently revealed she has already saved a boy's name for her second child with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia welcomed their baby girl Raha in 2022. Raha's name was suggested by Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt recently shared the story how Raha got her name on the podcast show of Jay Shetty. "This was when Ranbir and I both, like eager parents, were asking on our family group to give both boys and girls names so we're prepared, so we can zero down on like a girl name and a boy name. So, there were multiple boy names and multiple girl names and, um, we really liked one boy name," Alia Bhatt said.

She continued, "We said, 'Okay, this a lovely boy name.' I'm not going to reveal that now. We said okay, this name is lovely, now any more girl? My mother-in-law, Ranbir's mom, suggested, 'What about Raha? It'll go very well with the boy name as well if you ever have a boy. If you have a boy and a girl, it'll be a really good combination.' Then she suggested a girl and girl combination as well. But Ranbir and I instantly loved Raha. So we had two names, boy and girl, ready."

When asked about the meaning of Raha, Alia, with a smile on her face, said, "It means peace. It means joy, and it means bliss. All the things that she is to us."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April, 2022 in an intimate ceremony. On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra. She is currently filming Yash Raj Film's Alpha.