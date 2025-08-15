<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: After Taking Two Lifelines, Contestant Fails To Answer This Rs 7.50 Lakh Question. Can You?

Amitabh Bachchan returned to the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The show started streaming from August 11. In the fourth episode, contestant Kalyani failed to answer a Rs 7.50 lakh question even after taking help of two lifelines.

Kalyani managed to answer 7 questions correctly and earned Rs 70,000. For the Rs 7.70 lakh question Kalyani revived her "audience poll" lifeline.

The question was located in Turkmenistan, what is the local name of the gas crater nicknamed 'Gates of hell', which has been burning non-stop for over half a century?

She also took the lifeline life life '50-50', along with audience poll, but the audience ended up suggesting the wrong answer to her, Option B) Jahannam. She ended up taking home Rs 5,00,000.

For context, the term "Gates of Hell" most commonly refers to the Darvaza gas crater in Turkmenistan, a burning natural gas field that has been ablaze since 1971. It is also known as the "Door to Hell" or, officially, the "Shining of Karakum". The name evokes a sense of foreboding due to the crater's fiery appearance and the intense heat emanating from it.

When Big B asked Kalyani how she planned to use the prize money, she said she would give it to her parents in gratitude for everything they have done for her. She added that she would love to gift them a tour of India.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to welcome three female members from the Indian Armed Forces for a special Independence Day episode. In the promo video, Amitabh Bachchan was seen welcoming Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force and Commander Prerna Deosthalee of the Indian Navy, who played a major role during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor. Read all about it here.