"You Have Opened My Eyes": Amitabh Bachchan To KBC Contestant On Veganism

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan feels “troubled” after learning the ethical realities behind veganism during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 17. Veganism is a lifestyle that avoids all animal-derived products, including meat, dairy, eggs, and often leather or cosmetics tested on animals, to prevent animal exploitation and reduce harm.

In a clip from the show, contestant Siddharth Sharma, who claimed to have been following a vegan lifestyle for seven years now, is seen explaining to Bachchan how he avoids all animal-derived products. Curious to understand the lifestyle, the veteran actor asks, “So you don't use anything that comes from an animal?”

Sharma explains, “I feel just like we want to live, they also want to live. I don't take anything that comes from an animal. Milk is made for the calf only… no species can stay constantly pregnant their whole lifetime, they are artificially inseminated. I don't find it ethical.”

Bachchan responded, “Jaa kar ke aaj pareshaan honga main (I will go home today and feel troubled about this)," adding, “You have opened my eyes.”

Amitabh Bachchan has followed a largely vegetarian lifestyle for many years, reportedly since the year 2000. According to The Times of India, the actor transitioned to vegetarianism roughly two decades ago, moving away from the non-vegetarian diet he consumed earlier in life. On an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 15, he also recalled that he once enjoyed eating meat in his youth but eventually “left eating all of that” due to health considerations.

A Lucknow-based chef who cooked for him said in 2019 that his meals during shoots typically include a glass of milk and egg bhurji for breakfast, followed by rotis, plain dal, and green vegetables for lunch. For dinner, Bachchan often limits himself to soup or keeps the meal extremely light, avoiding rice altogether.

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly given up sweets, rice, and all non-vegetarian items, as well as tea, coffee, alcohol, and aerated drinks, various health-focused articles reported.