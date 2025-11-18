Popular Odia Singer Humane Sagar Dies At 35, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi Condoles His Death

Popular Odia singer Humane Sagar, who was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, died on Monday evening. He was 35. As per a report by Odishatv.in, the singer was admitted to the emergency three days ago. The doctors had been trying to stablise his condition with the help of life-support system, but there was no significant improvement.

What The Hospital Said

Srikant Behera of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, who was treating Humane Sagar, said in a media bulletin, "Humane Sagar was admitted to the hospital on 14th November with diagnosis of Bilateral pneumonia, Acute Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF), Dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV systolic dysfunction, MODS (Multi organ dysfunction syndrome)- Refractory Shock, Severe Respiratory failure, Anuric acute kidney injury, Encephalopathy, Hepatopathy, Thrombocytopenia, Coagulopathy did not respond to treatment despite all aggressive and advanced care provided by an expert team of specialist doctors and expired at 9.08 PM on 17.11.2025."

Condolences Pour In

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi condoled his death. Mr Majhi said in his X post, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned playback singer Human Sagar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music and cinema. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul."

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP National VP and Kendrapara MP, Baijayant Panda also expressed grief over the untimely death of the popular Odia singer.

Who Was Humane Sagar?

Born on 25 November 1990 in Titilagarh, Bolangir, Humane Sagar grew up inherited music from his father and grandfather. Brought up in a musically gifted family, he was naturally drawn to music from an early age. He earned statewide recognition when he won Tarang TV's 'Voice of Odisha Season-2' in 2012. He made his playback debut in 2015 with the film Ishq Tu Hi Tu. The film became a massive hit, making him an overnight sensation.