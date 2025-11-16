Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Wish For Granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan Came Gift-Wrapped With Love

Amitabh Bachchan is showering his granddaughter Aaradhya with love and blessings on her 14th birthday.

Taking to his blog, the actor wrote, "Blessings on the eve of the little one, Aaradhya... the child in us all grows with time and we wish them the mostest... we pray the same... And today be the dawn of the loved one's birth... all blessings."

It is worth mentioning that the superstar is celebrating his granddaughter's special day just weeks after his own birthday.

In an adorable post, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an old picture of Big B with Aaradhya, showing the duo posing for a cute selfie.

While the Goodbye actor held the camera, a younger Aaradhya could be seen snuggling up to her grandfather as she smiled for the picture.

"Happy birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God bless always," Aishwarya wrote in the caption.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan married in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011. The couple had recently been in the news over rumours of tension in their marriage.

However, the rumours were later put to rest after the two were spotted together at various events.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He also has an exciting slate of upcoming films, including the much-awaited sequels to Kalki 2898 AD and Brahmastra.

