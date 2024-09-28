Pics: Inside Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations With Raha And Alia Bhatt

We can't get enough of Alia Bhatt's birthday post for husband Ranbir Kapoor. For Ranbir's 42nd birthday, Alia Bhatt shared absolutely adorable pictures from the birthday boy's fam-jam with daughter Raha. In the first picture, Alia, Ranbir and Raha can be seen hugging a tree. Another click features Raha curled up in Ranbir's arms. "Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. and you make life feel like one. Happy birthday baby," Alia Bhatt captioned the post. In the comments section, Neetu Kapoor dropped heart emojis."

Ranbir Kapoor married his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in April 2022 at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 the same year.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also received the Best Actress prize at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi last year. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina.

Ranbir Kapoor had stellar success professionally - the actor had two releases last year - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Both the films performed well at the box office and Animal was a smash hit. He will next be seen in Ramayana and Animal Park.