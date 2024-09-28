To Birthday Boy Ranbir Kapoor, With Love From Mom Neetu And Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Happy Birthday, Ranbir Kapoor. The actor turns 42 today. To celebrate this special day, his sister Riddhima Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor posted heartfelt birthday wishes on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie in her Instagram stories featuring the mother-son duo. In the photo, Ranbir looks dapper in an all-black outfit, while Neetu Kapoor complements him in a chic white ensemble. In her birthday message, she wrote, "Happy birthday my joy, my pride, my purest soul. May you always get in abundance whatever you desire or wish for." The actress also attached a red heart, a heart-eyed face and a smiling face with hearts emojis to her note.

Riddhima Kapoor also shared a lovely wish for her "not so chottu bro" Ranbir Kapoor. She posted a montage of pictures in her Instagram Stories, featuring herself, the birthday boy, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's wife, actress Alia Bhatt, and Riddhima's husband, businessman Bharat Sahni. “Happy Birthday to my not so chottu bro. Love you sooooooo much,” Riddhima wrote in the caption.

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor are the children of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. During an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, Neetu Kapoor opened up about her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, and his relationship with their children. She said, "Because you know Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor) is a very loving person. He had a lot of love in him. But there was something he never really showed his love. He always kept his distance and bullying people, not show his love. Especially with me and my children, he was like a big thing. Respect and all and with that he lost out on a lot with his children. He was never a friend to them.”

In terms of work, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Jugjugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor last appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The birthday boy has Ramayana and Animal Park in the line-up.