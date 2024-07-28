Ranbir Kapoor On Marrying Alia Bhatt: "She Changed More For Me Than I Have Changed For Her"

Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt never miss a chance to name-check each other during interviews. The duo got married in 2022 and are proud parents to their daughter Raha. Recently, Ranbir talked about how they make sacrifices in their marriage and "let go" of their personalities. In a chat with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on his podcast WTF, Ranbir said, “Especially when you're in a marriage, you have to let go of your personality. She's also letting go of her personality. We're adjusting to each other to make it liveable for each other. Any marriage is doing that. You have to let go, you have to adjust, you have to sacrifice facets of it. It's impossible for two people to like each other the way they are.”

The actor also admitted that Alia Bhatt has made more adjustments in their marriage. He added, "She (Alia Bhatt) changed more for me than I have changed for her. I am acknowledging it but I should do something about it, I should change a bit.”

Ranbir Kapoor continued, “She, for example, used to speak in a very loud tone and I think because of my father's (Rishi Kapoor) tone, growing up, that always kind of rattled me. So she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy. When you have lived 30 years of your life speaking a certain way."

During the same interaction, Ranbir Kapoor mentioned that he no longer feels insecure about seeing Alia Bhatt romancing another actor on screen. He shared, "I don't feel insecure if I see Alia romancing another guy on screen. Maybe like ten years back, I would feel that. But I've grown up, I've understood life a bit."

Ranbir Kapoor also recalled how he felt when he held his daughter Raha for the first time. He said, “When she was born and I was given… the first thing when the doctor gave me Raha, you can't describe it. If I had to describe it, it's like somebody has pulled your heart out and put it in your hands. It's instant. It's the love of your life. It's too good. Never felt that and never will feel that about anything or anybody in my life.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt worked together in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. They will also share screen space in Love & War.