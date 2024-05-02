Viral Pics Suggest Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh Have Begun YRF Spy-Verse Film Prep

lia and Sharvari at a gym. (courtesy: goldensingh1399)

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are all set to headline the upcoming Yash Raj Films' (YRF) spy-verse movie and have reportedly begun preparations for the film. The big-budget action spectacle will mark the first female-centric venture within filmmaker Aditya Chopra's expanding YRF Spy Universe. While most of the details about the film including its title and release date have not been revealed yet, some photos featuring the film's leading actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh have been doing the rounds on social media.

A series of images, purportedly from their training sessions, have made waves across the Internet. One of the pictures capture Alia striking a pose alongside her trainer in the gym. The other snapshot features Sharvari and her trainer sporting their workout gear. In case you didn't notice, both the actresses were training in the same gym with the same trainer. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actor-trainer wrote, "Memories #shooting #movies."

Take a look at the viral photos here.

The pictures sparked a frenzy on social media. A fan wrote, "Looks like Alia and Sharvari started prepping for YRF film." Another one commented, "Finally, the preparations began." While a comment read, "Okay, so these ladies are all set for some action," a social media user commented, "They are training from the same trainer. Definitely, they are shooting together."

The upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film stars Alia Bhatt as a female agent, under the direction of YRF's in-house talent, Shiv Rawail. Sharvari, on the other hand, is set to feature as a super-agent, who will join forces with Alia on a mission. Positioned as India's most ambitious action flick led by a female protagonist, this project marks the seventh installment within the YRF Spy Universe, following hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. Production is slated to kick off later this year, with rumours swirling that Bobby Deol has also come on board.

On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for her next project, Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina. She will also be seen in Love & War.

Sharvari Wagh, on the other hand, made her acting debut in 2020 with The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, co-starring Sunny Kaushal. She made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021, co-starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She was last seen in Vedaa.