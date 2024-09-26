Advertisement

Paris Fashion Week 2024: In Which Alia Bhatt Poses With Supermodel Heidi Klum

"Backstage," Alia Bhatt simply captioned her post from Paris Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt with Heidi Klum. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)
New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt's Paris Fashion Week runway debut was one for the books. She slayed on the ramp, and off it, she bumped into supermodel Heidi Klum. Alia Bhatt  shared a few backstage pictures on her Instagram profile. "Backstage," she simply captioned the post. Heidi Klum also shared a picture with fellow L'Oreal ambassadors on her Instagram handle and she wrote, "I am proud to be part of the L'Oreal Paris family and this beautiful sisterhood." Among the many stars in the picture are Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner, Jane Fonda, Cara Delevingne, Camila Cabello and Simone Ashley to name a few.

See the post shared by Alia Bhatt here. Swipe to see her photo with Heidi Klum.

This is the post Heidi Klum shared:

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt posted photos from her runway debut at the Paris Fashion Week and she wrote, "A night to uplift, embrace and inspire, because we're all worth it."

Alia Bhatt has attended several international fashion events in the last few years. Earlier this year, she stole the show in a Sabyasachi saree at the Met Gala in New York. She has also attended Gucci Cruise shows in London, Seoul and New York. This year, she hosted the Hope Gala in London. Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in 2023.

Besides being a supermodel, Heidi Klum featured as a judge on the TV reality show America's Got Talent. Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Olumi Klum made her runway debut at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show in Venice in 2021.

