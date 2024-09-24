Paris Fashion Week: After Meeting Alia Bhatt, This International Makeup Artist Breaks Into Tears

Alia Bhatt made a stunning debut at the Paris Fashion Week this year. Alia Bhatt presented a creation for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house, on Monday. Bubah Alfian, an internationally reputed makeup artist, shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram feed from the event. In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen hugging him while he breaks into tears. Bubah Alfian can be seen greeting Alia by holding her hands. Sharing the video, Bubah wrote, "Several years ago.. Alia met @pevpearce, Then Pev said "my make up artist really likes you" then they took a photo together... and sent it to my WA with Pev...Then after that I met @harnaazsandhu_03 @missuniverse made a video singing the song Meri Jaan, then screenshot it with Aliaa and posted it on IG... and today I met Alia in Paris... and she chatted with Cinta... previously I also chatted with Enzy and I also told you about Pev.. she's so kind.. thanks a lot @aliaabhatt @claurakiehl @enzystoriacrying. so touched." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt also shared pictures from the event on her Instagram feed. She walked the ramp with stars like Andie MacDowell, model Kendall Jenner, Brazilian top model Luma Grothe, Ethiopian actress and top model Liya Kebede. The actress wore a silver bustier over a black jumpsuit from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta. She captioned the pictures, "A night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we're all #worthit." Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone last year. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.