Paris Fashion Week 2024: Alia Bhatt Can't Take Her Eyes Off Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Fans Say, "Aishwarya Aura Takes Over The Entire Room"

Alia Bhatt made her debut at Paris Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pictured at makeup room. (courtesy: reddit)
New Delhi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet of Paris Fashion Week and wowed the audience. While Aishwarya is a familiar face as the brand ambassador of the cosmetic giant L'Oreal, Alia made her debut at the prestigious fashion week. A BTS picture from the event is going crazy viral. In the picture, Alia and Aishwarya can be seen getting ready next to each other. Alia is seen gazing at the Paris Fashion Week veteran, Aishwarya, wistfully in a picture that has drawn many reactions from the Internet. The picture was shared on Reddit. Let's have a look at the comments section. A user wrote, "Aishwarya aura takes over the entire room." Another user wrote, "Alia Bhatt will be taking a picture or reel with Aishwarya then she'll upload it in her Instagram." Another comment read, "Wow how beautiful is aishwarya .. now that we can compare literally!!" Take a look:
 

Alia Bhatt also shared pictures from the event on her Instagram feed. She walked the ramp with stars like Andie MacDowell, model Kendall Jenner, Brazilian top model Luma Grothe, Ethiopian actress and top model Liya Kebede. Alia Bhatt presented a creation for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house, on Monday. The actress wore a silver bustier over a black jumpsuit from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta. She captioned the pictures, "A night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we're all #worthit."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone last year. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently won the Best Actress Award (Critics) for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA).

Alia Bhatt, Paris Fashion Week 2024, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
