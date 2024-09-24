Paris Fashion Week 2024: Just Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Casually Slaying On The Ramp

Is it even Paris Fashion Week without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ruling the runway? OG Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular at the Paris Fashion Week, walked the ramp and she did it in style. The actress, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for years, represented the cosmetic giant at the grand fashion gala. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was her usual stunning self in a custom red Mossi outfit. The actress absolutely slayed on the ramp with her signature pose - the flying kiss. She ended the ramp walk with a Namaste.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presented a creation for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier opera house, in Paris. The official Instagram handle of L'Oreal Paris shared a video of Aishwarya and the caption read, "Step into a world of regal beauty with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Le Defile. Her look was a mesmerizing blend of tradition and modernity, embodying worth and elegance at every step."

Check out the video here:

In addition to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt also walked at the Paris Fashion Week this year. This is Alia's first time at the prestigious fashion week.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994 and her iconic filmography includes Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Iruvar, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Taaal, Raincoat, Jeans, Bride & Prejudice and Mohabbatein among many others. She has also been a regular attendee at several international events, including Paris Fashion Week, the Cannes Film Festival among others. A couple of the films she has starred in, including Devdas, Sarbjit and Bride And Prejudice, to name a few, have been promoted or have had premieres at the Cannes film fest.