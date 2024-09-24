Advertisement

Paris Fashion Week 2024: Just Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Casually Slaying On The Ramp

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Paris Fashion Week veteran

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Paris Fashion Week 2024: Just Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Casually Slaying On The Ramp
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week. (Image courtesy: AFP)
New Delhi:

Is it even Paris Fashion Week without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ruling the runway? OG Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular at the Paris Fashion Week, walked the ramp and she did it in style. The actress, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for years, represented the cosmetic giant at the grand fashion gala. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was her usual stunning self in a custom red Mossi outfit. The actress absolutely slayed on the ramp with her signature pose - the flying kiss. She ended the ramp walk with a Namaste.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan presented a creation for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier opera house, in Paris. The official Instagram handle of L'Oreal Paris shared a video of Aishwarya and the caption read, "Step into a world of regal beauty with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Le Defile. Her look was a mesmerizing blend of tradition and modernity, embodying worth and elegance at every step."

Check out the video here:

In addition to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt also walked at the Paris Fashion Week this year. This is Alia's first time at the prestigious fashion week.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994 and her iconic filmography includes Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Iruvar, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Taaal, Raincoat, Jeans, Bride & Prejudice and Mohabbatein among many others. She has also been a regular attendee at several international events, including Paris Fashion Week, the Cannes Film Festival among others. A couple of the films she has starred in, including Devdas, Sarbjit and Bride And Prejudice, to name a few, have been promoted or have had premieres at the Cannes film fest.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya At Paris Fashion Week
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
When Kiran Rao Gave A Shout-Out To Those Willing To Promote Laapataa Ladies
Paris Fashion Week 2024: Just Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Casually Slaying On The Ramp
Another <i>Desi</i> Girl On The Ramp: Alia Bhatt Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut
Next Article
Another Desi Girl On The Ramp: Alia Bhatt Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com