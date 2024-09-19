Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Daughter Aaradhya Touches Shiva Rajkumar's Feet At SIIMA

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Best Actress (Critics) award for Ponniyin Selvan: II at the prestigious South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai over last weekend. Since then, the actress and her daughter Aaradhya, who accompanied her to the event, are trending on social media. A video, shared by several fan pages dedicated to the superstar, is crazy viral. Aishwarya and Aaradhya met Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar at the event. Shiva Rajkumar can be seen greeting and congratulating Aishwarya for her big win. After that, the actor introduces her daughter to Shiva Rajkumar. Aaradhya greets him with folded hands and also touches Shiva Rajkumar's feet. A fan wrote in the comments section, "She has taught her daughter such great values." Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, videos went viral in which Aaradhya can be seen capturing her mother's big win on phone. Sharing the pictures, a fan page wrote, "The Proud Daughter love #Aaradhya's smile here Beautiful and infectious." Take a look:

Here are some more pictures where Aaradhya can be seen posing with her mother on the red carpet. She can be seen standing close to her mother and sporting her best smile. Take a look:

Prior to this event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited the GSB Ganpati Pandal with her mother Brindya Rai and daughter Aaradhya. Several photos and videos of the trio leaving the venue surfaced on social media. In the video, Aishwarya, dressed in a pink kurta along with her mom and Aaradhya are spotted making their way to their car. Take a look:

Reports suggesting about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been circulating on social media for some time. These rumours gained momentum when the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding In July. The speculation intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the increase in "grey divorces."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011. The couple have neither confirmed nor denied the divorce rumours.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, alongside Trisha, Chiyan Vikram, Karthi, Jayram Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film, released last year, was a box office hit.