SIIMA 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Check Into Dubai For The Award Night

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 kickstarted the award season in India and how. The awards celebrating the best Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films are being held in Dubai and guess who checked into Dubai for the 12th edition of the SIIMA? None other than the OG Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. Videos of Aishwarya and Aaradhya receiving a warm welcome in Dubai are going viral on crazy social media. Check out the viral video here:

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trishaa, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994 and her iconic filmography includes Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Iruvar, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Taaal, Raincoat, Jeans, Bride & Prejudice and Mohabbatein among many others. She has also been a regular attendee at several international events, including Paris Fashion Week, the Cannes Film Festival among others. A couple of the films she has starred in, including Devdas, Sarbjit and Bride And Prejudice, to name a few, have been promoted or have had premieres at the Cannes film fest.