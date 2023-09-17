SIIMA Awards 2023: Kamal-Shruti Haasan, R Madhavan And Others Lit Up The Red Carpet On Day 2

Kamal-Shruti Haasan, R Madhavan and others attended day two of SIIMA Awards 2023

Stars lit up the red carpet of The South Indian International Movie Awards 2023 (SIIMA) on Saturday. The second day of the event, much like the first, was attended by some of the biggest names of the film fraternity. From veteran actor Kamal Haasan to R Madhavan and Trisha, celebrities were seen attending the award ceremony in their festive best. Sagar star Kamal Haasan looked dapper in a suit while his daughter Shruti Haasan made heads turn in a glamourous black saree. Stars R Madhavan and Rana Daggubati and Rishabh Shetty amped up the style quotient in their party best. Kamal Haasan won Best Popular Choice Actor (Male) for Vikram while R Madhavan won a slew of major awards for his directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Here are some pictures from last night:

Ponniyin Selvan actor Trisha and Shriya Saran added a dash of glamour in their evening gowns while Keerthy Suresh exuded boss lady vibes in a blue pantsuit.

Here's how the leading women of South Indian cinema looked last night:

Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam attended the award night with his wife Suhasini Maniratnam. Take a look at their OOTN:

Keerthy Suresh, who looked looked stunning in a blue suit, received the Best Actress Critics (Tamil) award for her performance in Saani Kaayidham while Trisha took home the major Popular Choice Best Actress (Tamil) award for her performance in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan I.

Jonita Gandhi, who slayed in a golden gown was awarded the Best Playback Singer - Female (Tamil) award for Arabic Kuthu in Beast.

The 11th edition of SIIMA was held in Dubai on September 15. Day 2 of the event took place on September 16 at the World Trade Centre. The winners are decided by public polling.