Kamal Haasan Meets PM Modi, Seeks Recognition For Antiquity Of Archaeological Site Keeladi

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today - a first since taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP -- and made a strong pitch for the recognition of the Keeladi archaeological findings, which many in Tamil Nadu believe reaffirms the antiquity of Tamil civilisation.

In a Facebook post following the meeting, the Makkal Needhi Maiam founder shared that he raised the issue "as a representative of the people of Tamil Nadu and as an artist".

"Today, I had the honour of meeting the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. As a representative of the people of Tamil Nadu and as an artist, I placed before him a few requests, foremost among them was the call to expedite the recognition of Keeladi's antiquity," Mr Haasan said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"I urged the Prime Minister to extend his support to the Tamil people in showcasing to the world the grandeur of Tamil civilisation and the timeless glory of the Tamil language," he added.

The Archaeological Survey of India has so far withheld formal recognition of the Keeladi excavations and their findings, citing the need for further scientific validation. The BJP has denied allegations of rejecting the report, arguing that it is only seeking stronger evidence to ensure the findings withstand global academic scrutiny.

Critics, however, allege this amounts to stonewalling and cultural suppression.

The Keeladi excavations near Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu have unearthed compelling evidence of an advanced Tamil settlement dating back to 6th Century BCE, suggesting early urbanisation, literacy, and the use of iron tools.

Recently Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin had launched a scathing attack on the Union government, calling the delay an "onslaught on Tamil culture".

In a letter to party cadre, Stalin accused the Centre of suppressing the Keeladi findings, which he said prove the existence of an urban, literate, iron-using Tamil civilisation far earlier than previously believed.

Recalling the cautionary words of the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Stalin said, "As our leader warned, the BJP government, which consistently views Tamils and the Tamil language with hostility, is trying to suppress and bury the findings from Keeladi."

For many in Tamil Nadu, the site is not just an archaeological dig, but a matter of cultural pride and historical assertion.

With Kamal Haasan now lending his voice in Parliament and reaching out to the Prime Minister directly, pressure is mounting on the Centre to move beyond bureaucratic delay and acknowledge what Tamil Nadu sees as a civilisational breakthrough.