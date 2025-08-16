<i>War 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

After a relatively underwhelming opening, Ayan Mukerji's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, saw a significant boost at the box office on its second day.

What's Happening

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 collected approximately Rs 56.5 crore (India nett) across all languages on Day 2.

It showed nearly 10% growth from its Day 1 earnings of Rs 51.5 crore.

The opening day figures were split across Rs 29 crore in Hindi, Rs 22.25 crore in Telugu, and Rs 0.25 crore in Tamil.

With this, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within just two days of its release.

On Day 2, the Hindi version of War 2 recorded an overall occupancy rate of 51.52% and collected around Rs 40 crore.

The morning shows began with a modest 27.16% occupancy, which climbed to 58.71% in the afternoon, peaked at 63.86% in the evening, and slightly dipped to 56.36% for the night shows.

Among cities, Chennai led with a staggering 94.75% occupancy, followed by Hyderabad at 80% and Lucknow at 73.75%.

In Telugu-speaking regions, the film enjoyed an overall occupancy of 68.99%.

The Tamil version also performed well with a solid 54.85% occupancy, both regions surpassing the Hindi belt in engagement.

Background

War 2, the sixth film in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, also features Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and a special appearance by Bobby Deol.

The film's two-day total now stands at Rs 108 crore, surpassing the corresponding earnings of its predecessor War, which made Rs 77.77 crore in the same timeframe.

It has also overtaken the two-day earnings of Tiger 3, which stood at Rs 103.75 crore. However, War 2 still trails behind Jr NTR's previous outing, Devara Part One, which had posted a massive Rs 120.7 crore in its first two days.

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 325 crore, War 2 is currently in a box office face-off with Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Coolie won the opening day with Rs 65 crore, but War 2 edged ahead on Day 2 with Rs 56.5 crore, while Coolie saw a drop and managed Rs 53.5 crore.