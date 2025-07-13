When Jaya Bachchan Called Aishwarya Rai "Ideal Mrs Bachchan": "I Like That She Stands Behind Quietly"

An old interview of Jaya Bachchan on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan has resurfaced online, where the veteran actor showered praise on her daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

What's Happening

During the conversation, Karan Johar asked Jaya Bachchan about Aishwarya, to which she responded, "She is lovely. I love her and you know I have always loved her."

When asked if Aishwarya was the perfect choice for the Bachchan family, Jaya said, "I think so, it is wonderful that she is such a big star herself. But when we are together, I have never seen her push herself and I like that quality."

She continued, "I like that she stands behind quietly. She is taking it all in. Another beautiful thing is that she fitted into the family and knows, who are good friends and how one is supposed to be."

In response to whether Aishwarya is the ideal Mrs. Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan said, "Yes, I think so."

When Abhishek Opened Up About Jaya Bachchan's Bond With Aishwarya

In a 2015 interview with DNA, Abhishek Bachchan also spoke about the bond between his mother and wife.

He said, "Ma and Ash gang up against me and they keep rattling on in Bengali. (Laughs) Mom knows the language because she is Bengali and Aishwarya had worked with Rituda (the late Rituparno Ghosh) in Chokher Bali, so she also can speak the language quite well. So whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali. (Smiles)."

Background

Earlier, another old video of Jaya Bachchan made rounds online. The clip features the veteran actress welcoming Aishwarya to the Bachchan family ahead of her wedding with Abhishek.

The video is from the 2007 Filmfare Awards when Jaya Bachchan came onstage to accept her Lifetime Achievement Award.

Months before Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding, the actress said, "Today I'm going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful lovely girl, who has great values, has a great dignity and a lovely smile. I welcome you to the family. Love you."

She added, "I thought this would be the right time to accept this award. I'd like to say, Almighty, whoever he or she, hum ko man ki shakti dena, man vijay kare. Jhooth se door rahe aur sach ka man bharein. (Give us the strength of mind so that the mind can win. Stay away from lies and fill the mind with truth). Thank you so much."

Seated in the audience, a visibly emotional Aishwarya couldn't hold back tears.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in April 2007. The two welcomed Aardhya in November 2011.

