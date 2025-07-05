Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Did Not Follow Anything In Her First Conversation With Abhishek Bachchan In Switzerland

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's paths crossed for the first time in Switzerland around 1995. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was shooting for Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya with Bobby Deol, while Abhishek Bachchan was working as a production assistant on Amitabh Bachchan's production Mrityudata.

Abhishek Bachchan recently spoke about the incident when he met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the first time, and how she had not understood a single thing he had said.

What's Happening

Abhishek Bachchan recalled a funny incident of the first time he had met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Switzerland.

Sharing the story of how Aishwarya later told him that she had not followed what he was saying then, he told Nayandeep Rakshit, "I was on a recce for my father's film Mrityudata, with Mr Mehul Kumar in Switzerland. I was sent by my mother because I had grown up there, I had studied in boarding school there, so they felt I might know the locales better. I was very friendly with Bobby (Deol), he was shooting for Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, and the day we were on the recce, we came onto his set to say hello, and he was shooting with Aishwarya. It was the first time I saw her in person. I mean, we had already seen her during Miss World and all that."

He added, "That evening Bobby said, 'Why don't you come to my hotel and we'll have dinner together?' And I knew Mickey Contractor very well; he was doing her makeup and had done my mother's makeup as well. He had seen me as a kid. So we were all sitting together, and that's when I first met her. She tells me later that she didn't understand a word I said because I had a very heavy accent, apparently."

About Their Love Story

Love blossomed between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan many years later while they were shooting for Mani Ratnam's Guru. They were engaged in January 2007 and got married the same year in April.

In A Nutshell

Abhishek Bachchan recalled his first interaction with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the Swiss Alps. He shared how it was only later that the actress told him about not being able to follow what he was saying.