When Sunjay Kapur Alleged Karisma Kapoor Married Him As "Rebound" After Break-Up With Abhishek Bachchan

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor's troubled marriage has been under immense public scrutiny following the business tycoon's sudden death during a Polo match in the UK on June 12. The couple filed for a divorce in 2014, which was eventually settled in 2016. During the divorce proceedings, Sunjay alleged that Karisma married him as "rebound" after her break-up with Abhishek Bachchan.
What's Happening
- Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's engagement was announced at the 60th birthday party of Amitabh Bachchan.
- The engagement, which was later called off, was aimed to be another stepping stone to strengthen the Kapoor-Bachchan bond after Shweta Bachchan married Raj Kapoor's grandson Nikhil Nanda.
- Later, Karisma married Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003 at a high-profile wedding.
- Like their wedding, their divorce gained much public attention as the former couple hurled allegations at each other.
- As per Mumbai Mirror reports, Sunjay had commented how she had been with him only for his money and had married him "in a calculated and clinical manner".
- He also made claims about how he was the rebound relationship after her and Abhishek Bachchan's breakup, and how she was not a suitable wife and mother.
- He had filed a petition that labelled Karisma as the reason behind their breakup.
- He also cited that the actress was "cruel" and would not let their children, Samaira and Kiaan, meet up with him and his family.
- At the time, the actress's lawyer had shared a statement against all the allegations that had been made by Sunjay.
- They had stated that "We will tell the court that he is causing great harm to the children's welfare by spreading false stories. We don't want a trial by media."
- During the divorce proceedings, the courts gave custody of the children to Karisma and granted visitation rights to Sunjay.
- After divorce from Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017.
- Priya already had a daughter from her previous marriage. The couple later had a kid themselves, a boy named Azarius.
In A Nutshell
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's divorce gained much public attention as the late businessman accused Karisma of marrying him for "money, fame" and, moreover as a rebound option after the Bachchan break-up.
