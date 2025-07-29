When Sunjay Kapur Alleged Karisma Kapoor Married Him As "Rebound" After Break-Up With Abhishek Bachchan

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor's troubled marriage has been under immense public scrutiny following the business tycoon's sudden death during a Polo match in the UK on June 12. The couple filed for a divorce in 2014, which was eventually settled in 2016. During the divorce proceedings, Sunjay alleged that Karisma married him as "rebound" after her break-up with Abhishek Bachchan.

What's Happening

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's engagement was announced at the 60th birthday party of Amitabh Bachchan.

The engagement, which was later called off, was aimed to be another stepping stone to strengthen the Kapoor-Bachchan bond after Shweta Bachchan married Raj Kapoor's grandson Nikhil Nanda.

Later, Karisma married Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003 at a high-profile wedding.

Like their wedding, their divorce gained much public attention as the former couple hurled allegations at each other.

As per Mumbai Mirror reports, Sunjay had commented how she had been with him only for his money and had married him "in a calculated and clinical manner".

He also made claims about how he was the rebound relationship after her and Abhishek Bachchan's breakup, and how she was not a suitable wife and mother.

He had filed a petition that labelled Karisma as the reason behind their breakup.

He also cited that the actress was "cruel" and would not let their children, Samaira and Kiaan, meet up with him and his family.

At the time, the actress's lawyer had shared a statement against all the allegations that had been made by Sunjay.

They had stated that "We will tell the court that he is causing great harm to the children's welfare by spreading false stories. We don't want a trial by media."

During the divorce proceedings, the courts gave custody of the children to Karisma and granted visitation rights to Sunjay.

After divorce from Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017.

Priya already had a daughter from her previous marriage. The couple later had a kid themselves, a boy named Azarius.

In A Nutshell

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's divorce gained much public attention as the late businessman accused Karisma of marrying him for "money, fame" and, moreover as a rebound option after the Bachchan break-up.

