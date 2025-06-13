Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Bought Bonds Worth Rs 14 Crore For Children After Divorce

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in England on June 12. He was 53. Though Karisma and Sunjay filed for a divorce through mutual consent in 2014, things became bitter when they had different understandings of the custody of children and their assets. As per an ANI report (2016), Sunjay Kapur bought bonds worth Rs 14 crore for both the children with an interest payment of Rs 10 lakh as he wanted to make a substantial contribution for his children's future.

What's Happening

As per an ANI report back in 2016, Sunjay bought bonds worth Rs 14 crore for both the children with an interest payment of Rs 10 lakh. During the asset allotment, Karisma was also given ownership of a house owned by Sunjay Kapur's father.

During the divorce proceedings, the courts gave custody of the children to Karisma and granted visitation rights to Sunjay.

Sanjay Kapoor purchased bonds of Rs 14 crores for children- Monthly interest of Rs 10 lakh from bonds for expenses of children — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2016

As per reports, after divorce, Karisma and Sunjay maintained a respectful relationship.

At Samaira's 18th Birthday

Sunjay Kapur, along with his third wife Priya Sachdev, attended Samaira's (Sunjay and Karisma's daughter) 18th birthday and shared pictures on his X handle.

In his post, he wrote, "A father holds his daughter's hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever. Happy 18th birthday to my first love, Samaira. Welcome to adulthood. Remember to be responsible and live your life to the fullest. You are beautiful inside out. And we are all so proud of you."

A father holds his daughter's hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever. Happy 18th birthday to my first love, Samaira. Welcome to adulthood. Remember to be responsible and live your life to the fullest. You are beautiful inside out. And we are all so proud of you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/zehZE9dVoq — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) March 11, 2023

Sunjay married Karisma in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

Priya already had a daughter from her previous marriage. The couple later had a kid themselves, a boy named Azarius.

How Sunjay Kapur Died

According to sources close to him, Kapur was playing polo at the Guards Polo Club when he felt suffocated. He requested to stop the game and then left the ground. Thereafter, he suffered a heart attack and died.

The sources further said, Sunjay Kapur apparently swallowed a bee and the sting in his throat caused a heart attack. Sunjay was running a polo team - Aureus - of which he was the patron. He was playing against Sujan, which is a team run by Jaisal Singh, a hotelier.

In A Nutshell

