Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Visit Karisma At Her House Hours After Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Death

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died of a heart attack in England on June 12. He was 53. Hours after the news of his death broke, sister Kareena Kapoor, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, visited Karisma at her Mumbai house. BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak also visited her last night.

What's Happening

Take a look:

How Sunjay Kapur Died

According to sources close to him, Kapur was playing polo at the Guards Polo Club when he felt suffocated. He requested to stop the game and then went out of the ground. Thereafter, he suffered a heart attack and died.

The sources further said, Sunjay Kapur apparently swallowed a bee and the sting in his throat caused a heart attack. Sunjay was running a polo team - Aureus - of which he was the patron. He was playing against Sujan, which is a team run by Jaisal Singh, a hotelier.

Sunjay And Karisma's Marriage

Sunjay had three marraiges. He was first married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. Sunjay married Karisma in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

In A Nutshell

