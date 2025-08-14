Aamir Khan And Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Arrive Hand-In-Hand At Melbourne Indian Film Festival

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 rolled out its carpets earlier today with a grand press conference. A video of Aamir Khan, who is one of the esteemed guests at the event, along with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, is making the rounds online.

The list of celebrities present at the event featured Aamir Khan, comedian and actor Vir Das, acclaimed performers Tillotama Shome, Jim Sarbh, and Aditi Rao Hydari, and filmmakers Shoojit Sircar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and RS Prasanna (director of Sitaare Zameen Par), as well as acclaimed casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

What's Happening

Aamir Khan is currently at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

A video of the two arriving was shared online. Aamir Khan looked dapper in a white traditional outfit layered with a black bandhgala ethnic coat. Gauri Spratt opted for a purple bandhni print salwar suit with a beige dupatta.

Aamir Khan expressed, "It's great to be here in Melbourne. I'm elated to be part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It's a great initiative of the cinema that brings people and cultures together. I'm certain the films and the filmmakers who are showcasing at the festival will have a great experience."

Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt At Sitaare Zameen Par Screening

Aamir Khan's last release, Sitaare Zameen Par, was well-received by the masses and critics alike. He had a special screening ahead of the theatrical release in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan, girlfriend Gauri Spratt and sister Nikhat Khan Hegde were seen arriving in the same car.

Gauri and Aamir were seen seated next to each other in the car.

Aamir Khan Meeting Gauri Spratt For The First Time

Earlier in a conversation with podcaster Raj Shamani, Aamir Khan had spoken about meeting Gauri Spratt for the first time.

He had said, "Gauri and I met by mistake and we connected, and we became friends, and love happened. I thought I had my mother, kids, siblings - I have so many close relationships that I don't need a partner."

About The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

The 16th edition of IFFM promises a spectacular lineup of film screenings, special events, panel discussions, and the annual flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate India's Independence Day.

Held from August 14 - 24, the festival honours films and OTT shows released between June 15, 2024, and June 14, 2025, and is supported by the Victorian Government.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan was seen with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, at the opening night of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The actor expressed gratitude for being a part of the event this year.