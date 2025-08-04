When Kareena Kapoor Revealed That Karisma And Sunjay Kapur Went On A "Patch-Up Trip" To Goa: "They Had Issues..."

In 2005, speculation was rife about trouble brewing in Karisma Kapoor's marriage to Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur. The couple, who had married in a grand ceremony in 2003, found themselves at the centre of intense media scrutiny.

At the time, Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor was filming a Priyadarshan movie in Chennai.

In an earlier interview with Rediff, she chose to address the growing rumours surrounding her sister's personal life.

"So much has been written about it. So many of our well-wishers had predicted doomsday for the marriage. But we knew it could be sorted out, and it was. Come on, which marriage doesn't have problems? But if the entire crisis is up for public debate, it naturally becomes harder to solve the tangle," Kareena had said, while insisting that Karisma and Sunjay were working on their relationship.

Kareena Revealed Karisma-Sunjay Went On A Patch-Up Trip

Kareena revealed that the couple had taken a trip to Goa in an effort to work through their issues away from public attention. However, even there, media scrutiny followed.

"Of course it's going to work. My sister and Sanjay [Kapur] love each other. Sure, they had problems. But they were aggravated due to constant media attention. The prying became unbearable when cameras followed them to Goa where they had gone for a patch-up holiday," she said.

Kareena also spoke about how Karisma and Sunjay's daughter Samaira, born in March 2005, had brought them closer. The couple had soon moved back to their Delhi home.

"Samaira is a great cementing force between them," she said. "In fact, Sanjay is playing a polo tournament soon, and the prize has been named after Samaira. It will be the Samaira Trophy. That's how much he loves his daughter."

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor got divorced in 2016. The businessman died on June 12.