Watch: Karisma Kapoor Spotted Shooting In Mumbai Amid Sunjay Kapur Estate Row

Karisma Kapoor has been making headlines recently due to her alleged claim on ex-husband and business tycoon Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate.

Sunjay died in June following a cardiac arrest. His company, Sona Comstar, has since been at the centre of an investigation and a family feud over control of the group.

Amid the controversy, Karisma was spotted shooting for a show in Mumbai on Monday. While grappling with the city's heavy rains, the actress briefly posed for photographers outside her vanity van. She wore a stylish jumpsuit with a ponytail. This public appearance comes as the estate dispute involving Sunjay's family continues to unfold.

Karisma Kapoor got married to Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The couple had two children together, a daughter, Samaira, and a son, Kiaan. However, their marriage faced difficulties and they eventually divorced in 2016.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Sunjay's sister Mandhira Kapur spoke warmly of Karisma.

She said, "She is a mother. She is a very good mother, I have to give her that. She has done a very good job of letting the family be one, which is...you know..I commend her for that. I think the kids have been close, and they've had a great relationship. Hopefully somehow, we can carry that on and let the family be one again because she is looking out for her kids like any mother would, and that's what she is doing."

When asked if she is in touch with Karisma, Mandhira responded, "Yes, of course. I am sure she is in touch with Priya (Sunjay's widow Priya Sachdev Kapur) too. The fact is we've all had a good relationship. The kids have been coming to see mom. We are all in touch. This is not meant to be a family feud."

The family dispute escalated when Rani Kapur, Sunjay and Mandhira's mother, claimed sole beneficiary rights to her late husband Surinder Kapur's business empire, including Sona Comstar. She also alleged being pressured into signing papers appointing Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's wife, as a non-executive director.

However, the company refuted her claims, stating she hasn't been involved in the business since 2019.