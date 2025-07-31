Karisma Kapoor, Along With Children, Arrives In Delhi Amid Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Dispute

Karisma Kapoor, along with her daughter Samaira and son Kiaan, were spotted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday. Karisma's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a polo match in the UK on June 12. Following his death, Karisma has maintained a low-profile, rarely sharing pictures on her Instagram. Karisma's arrival in Delhi has been noticed in the context of a succession feud over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore global estate.

What's Happening

In the viral video, Karisma is seen making a hurried exit. She is seen quickly moving towards her car. While Karisma walks towards her car, her children follow her.

Karisma Kapoor accompanied her children at the last rites of Sunjay Kapur in Delhi. She also attended the prayer meet held in the capital city.

Following the death of Sunjay Kapur, his mother and wife are involved in a battle over Rs 30,000-crore global company.

Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, claims to be the sole representative of the Kapur family's interest in the auto components company. Based on a will from 2015, Rani Kapur, reportedly, claimed that she is the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's estate.

She also claims as a majority shareholder of the Sona group, including its share in the auto components firm. Meanwhile, Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev added 'non-executive director, Sona Comstar' to her Instagram bio. She also changed her handle name to Priya Sunjay Kapur from Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Rani Kapur also expressed concern over her son's death, calling it happened under "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances."

Sunjay Kapur's Family

Sunjay's first wedding to designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 lasted four years. He, then, married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003 in a high-profile setup. The couple had two kids - Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13).

In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through a mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple have one son - Azarias. At the time of his death, he was married to Priya. Priya has a daughter, Safira, from her previous marriage with hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

In A Nutshell

