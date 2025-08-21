Neena Gupta's Boss Reply To Troll Asking Her Not To Show Legs: "They Are Jealous As They Don't Have Such Good Body"

Neena Gupta, who's known for living life on her own terms, shut down a troll with her boss reply. Surprisingly, the comment came from a woman who body-shamed the film veteran.

What's Happening

Neena Gupta shared a video in which she is seen eating a roti roll as she's waiting at the airport.

Interacting with fans, Neena shared the recipe of her quick snack.

In the video, she's seen wearing a knee-length dress.

In the comments section, a person wrote, "Very good... only request don't show your legs, they are not well toned. We have never seen dadi mummy showing their legs this way... ageing gracefully is excellent.

Slamming the comment, another woman fan of the film veteran wrote, "What a demeaning comment from another woman. Congratulations for being such a body shamer and being part of the problem."

Supporting the comment, Neena Gupta replied, "Don't worry. These people who talk like this are basically jealous that they don't have such good body, so ignore."

Neena Gupta's Response To Trolls

Neena Gupta is not a stranger to trolls. Whenever she chooses western outfits, she's been targeted. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV a few months ago, Neena Gupta replied if she cares about these trolls. "If I look at the comments below my post, there are 500 good comments and two who speak ill about me. Why should I care about those two comments? It's a free country; everyone has the right to speak their mind. And with the advent of social media, this freedom is exercised more often now," Neena Gupta said.

"Aap ko nahi achha laga, koi baat nahi. Mujhe jo achha laga, main woh karungi na (It's fine if you don't like me. I will do the things I like, right)?" said Neena Gupta to us.

At the trailer launch of Metro In Dino, Neena Gupta charmed the audience with her whife kaftan, teamed up with a beige coloured bralette.

Neena Gupta boasts of a career spanning more than three decades. From daily soaps to films to OTT, Neena Gupta has defied age and fashion norms time and again with her unique approach to life, people and characters.

