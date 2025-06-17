Exclusive: Neena Gupta On Wearing Her Daughter's Line, "Not Everything From Masaba Suits My Age Or Body"

Neena Gupta is known for living life on her own terms. Her sartorial choices reflect her philosophy of life too - bold, unconventional, experimental, and all for the right reasons.

Neena Gupta, who will share screen space with her frequent collaborator Anupam Kher in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, speaks to NDTV about her fashion, how she chooses outfits from daughter Masaba's [Gupta] brand, and how she deals with trolls.

Neena Gupta celebrated her 66th birthday on June 4, at the trailer launch of Metro... In Dino. For the occasion, she chose a white 'Rann Kaftan' from the House Of Masaba. A biscuit bra with gold charms completed her look.

The actress's outfit did not escape caustic comments from trolls. When we ask her if she deliberately chooses to ruffle a few feathers with her outfits, Gupta says, "If I look at the comments below my post, there are 500 good comments and two who speak ill about me. Why should I care about those two comments? It's a free country; everyone has the right to speak their mind. And with the advent of social media, this freedom is exercised more often now."

"Aap ko nahi achha laga, koi baat nahi. Mujhe jo achha laga, main woh karungi na (It's fine if you don't like me. I will do the things I like, right)?" says Neena Gupta. We agree.

Neena Gupta often wears outfits from her daughter's brand. When we ask if she's Masaba's muse, Neena explains how she picks her outfits.

"I don't wear a lot of Masaba. I wear the things I like to wear. Actually, I like to wear clothes which suit my body structure. With age, you don't have the body which can carry certain outfits. I am very cautious and aware of the fact that the outfits don't look ugly on me," Neena Gupta tells NDTV.

"I like to wear Masaba. But there are certain issues as well. They have a range of white outfits but they don't want me to wear white as the backdrop has to be in sync with the outfits. But I do wear Masaba when I want to wear them," says the actress.

Neena Gupta boasts of a career spanning more than three decades. From daily soaps to films to OTT, Neena Gupta has defied age and fashion norms time and again with her unique approach to life, people and characters.