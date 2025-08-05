Karisma Kapoor And Sunjay Kapur's Daughter Samaira Makes Rare Appearance In Mumbai. Watch

Karisma Kapoor and late businessman Sunjay Kapur's daughter Samaira made a rare appearance in Mumbai on Monday evening. Samaira looked pretty in a black dress. She was spotted by the paparazzi. In the viral video, she is seen quickly making her way inside the car. She is seen interacting with someone inside the car.

What's Happening

Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira, 20 now, is mostly seen with her mother in public.

Not a very pap-friendly, Samaira occasionally poses for the paparazzi.

As soon as the video went viral, the Internet commented on the video.

A social media user wrote, "Like mother like daughter."

Another user shared a string of heart emojis on the post.

At Samaira's 18th Birthday

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur filed for a divorce in 2014. The divorce got settled in 2016. The ex-couple maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their children. On Samaira's 18th birthday, Sunjay, his wife Priya Sachdev, their son Azarius and Safira (Priya's daughter from her previous marriage) attended the birthday party.

Sharing happy pictures from the party, Sunjay wrote on X, "A father holds his daughter's hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever. Happy 18th birthday to my first love, Samaira. Welcome to adulthood. Remember to be responsible and live your life to the fullest. You are beautiful inside out. And we are all so proud of you."

A father holds his daughter's hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever. Happy 18th birthday to my first love, Samaira. Welcome to adulthood. Remember to be responsible and live your life to the fullest. You are beautiful inside out. And we are all so proud of you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/zehZE9dVoq — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) March 11, 2023

In 2020, when asked if Samaira aspires to be an actor, Karisma Kapoor told Spotboye, "That's not true. My daughter and her group of friends are interested in films through all aspects of movies, so whether it will be behind the scenes or in front of the camera I still do not know. They are just experimenting now and learning the ropes. So right now there are no such plans per se. Above all, Samaira is very young and still in school. This whole project is like an extra-curricular activity."

In A Nutshell

