Actor Anita Advani Claims She "Married Rajesh Khanna Privately, But..."

Superstar Rajesh Khanna's whirlwind love life and relationships grabbed headlines from time to time. Anita Advani, who was once in a relationship with the Anand actor, claimed in a recent interview with Meri Sahelli, that she married the superstar "privately."

Talking about her relationship with Rajesh Khanna, Anita said, "We got married privately, but in the film industry, no one talks about such things openly. Everyone says 'we're friends' or 'we're in a relationship' or something else. But it was already reported in the media that I was with him, so neither of us felt the need to go and publicly announce that we were married. We never felt that need."

Recalling her private marriage, Anita said, "We had a small temple in our home. He had a mangalsutra made for me, made me wear a gold and black coloured bangle. Then he applied sindoor and said, 'From today, you are my responsibility.' That's how our wedding happened one night, just like that."

Rumours were rife that Khanna's bungalow had been locked by authorities during his financial troubles back in the day. Clearing the air over such rumours, Anita said, "I had heard people say that Rajesh Khanna's house was sealed and he used to live in his office. This is absolutely wrong; he never lived in his office. The house was never sealed. There was a problem in the Income Tax in 1991."

According to her, the actor had little idea about paperwork or taxes. "He never used to see the documents and he didn't know what income tax was. Whatever his team would tell him to give, he would give that amount. If he was asked to give one lakh, he would call his CA to ask 'how many zeros should I put.' Then tax became overdue and he or his team did not pay attention to it. He didn't even know that. He didn't know anything about chartered accountancy, and suddenly, he was asked to pay Rs 45 lakh."

Khanna then personally went to confront the officer, "Then he got into an argument with an income tax officer. He went to personally meet him. The officer threatened him that he will seal his house and also thwart the release of his film," said Anita. However, the dues were paid on time and the house never got sealed, according to her.

About Anita Advani

Anita started her career in 1978 with a small role as a dancer in the film Shalimar, which featured Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman in lead roles. She then went on to appear in films like Daasi, Chorni, Aao Pyaar Karen and Saazish. She also participated in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 but did not win the trophy. Anita claimed that she was in a live-in relationship with the superstar for nearly eight years until his death in 2012.