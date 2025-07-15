Viral Again: When Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Left The Audience Mesmerized With Their Dance Performance

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most memorable onscreen collaboration was in the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo were in love with each other, and that rubbed off on the onscreen chemistry in the film.

An old video has now resurfaced of the two performing at an Awards show. Needless to say, it has gone viral online.

What's Happening

An old video of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who dated once, has gone viral again.

It is a snippet of the two dancing to Chand Chhupa Badal Mein from their blockbuster film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The video snippet is from Zee Cine Awards 2011. While Salman Khan is seen in a jazzy blue and yellow jacket, Aishwarya looked ethereal in a blue traditional outfit.

Their chemistry on stage is unmissable, as they dance to their hit songs from the film. The viral video has unleashed a wave of nostalgia among fans.

Salman Khan- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Breakup

The two fell in love on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. They dated for three years before parting ways in 2002.

They had a very public breakup, and Aishwarya Rai had stated in several interviews that she had faced physical abuse in the relationship, too.

Projects

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II in 2023.

Earlier this year, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in Battle of Galwan by Apoorva Lakhia.

In A Nutshell

