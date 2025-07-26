Director On Karisma Kapoor And Abhishek Bachchan's Break-Up: "They Had Chemistry But..."

The romance between Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan was once the talk of the town. However, their relationship ultimately did not work out. Karisma got married to Sunjay Kapoor in 2003, whereas Abhishek married Aishwarya Rai in 2007. Now, filmmaker Suneel Darshan has revealed the reason behind their split, pointing fingers at external pressures.

In a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Suneel praised Karisma and Abhishek's on-screen and off-screen chemistry. The filmmaker said, "Chemistry was there, you have to watch Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya. Their chemistry in the film reflected their real-life bond."

He further claimed that the breakup wasn't due to a lack of connection but rather external pressures. “Sometimes the issue is from outside. Their inner space created the problems and disturbed the whole thing. I thought everything was good until that point,” Suneel added.

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan got engaged in October 2002. However, by January 2003, the engagement was called off without much explanation. In the same year, Karisma married Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapoor.

Talking about Karisma's marriage to Sunjay, Suneel Darshan said, "She wanted to be a domesticated type of wife, but she became a character from a doll's house. She had seen the world, had done everything. She didn't want to be playing golf on a Saturday evening. She wanted to spend time at home with her family. She was more of a homely girl. It's very sad. I feel for her."

When asked if Karisma had become a "trophy wife", Suneel said, "I think that's where the problems came from, for the family. That's what she had become. She was placed into a world that was not hers. Delhi has its own culture, and she wasn't fitting into that culture."

Karisma and Sunjay became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. The couple filed for divorce in 2014, which was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The businessman died on June 12 this year after suffering a heart attack while playing polo.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are proud parents to Aaradhya Bachchan, whom they welcomed in November 2011.