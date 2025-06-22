Karisma Kapoor, Kareena And Saif Ali Khan Attend Sunjay Kapur's Prayer Meet. Watch

Sunjay Kapur's family organised a prayer meet on Sunday for the late businessman. The event held at Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi was attended by his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor.

The actress was seen dressed in an all-white ensemble as she reached the hotel earlier today. Take a look:

Karisma was joined by her sister Kareena Kapoor and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan at the prayer meet. A video of the trio arriving at the hotel is now making rounds on the internet. See the full video here:

Sunjay Kapur died after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in England on June 12. He was 53. His last rites took place on Thursday at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi.

According to sources close to him, Sunjay felt unwell while playing polo at the Guards Polo Club and requested to stop the game. Shortly after leaving the ground, he suffered a heart attack and died. Some sources suggested that Sunjay might have swallowed a bee during the game, which could have caused the heart attack due to the sting in his throat.

At the time of his death, Sunjay was playing polo for his team, Aureus, of which he was the patron. He was up against Sujan, a team owned by hotelier Jaisal Singh.

Sunjay Kapur, son of Rani Kapur and the late Surinder Kapur, took the reins of his father's automotive parts business, Sona Group, in 2003 and transformed it into a global entity. He was also named the chairman of Sona Comstar, a company dedicated to manufacturing parts for electric vehicles.

On the personal front, Sunjay Kapur got married to Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple got divorced in 2016. They have two children - Samaira, born in 2005, and Kiaan, born in 2011. After his separation from Karisma, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. They have a son, Azarias, who was born in December 2016.

Before his marriage to Karisma, Sunjay was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.