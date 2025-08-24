Viral Video Of Rekha And Vinod Khanna Dancing With Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Breaks The Internet (Again). Watch

Bollywood stars crossing borders has always made for memorable moments, and a recent viral clip proves just that. The throwback video featured Hindi cinema legends Rekha and Vinod Khanna alongside Pakistan's former cricketer-turned-Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The clip showed Vinod Khanna and Rekha enjoying the music and taking to the dance floor. Vinod Khanna was also seen grooving with Pakistani actress Babra Sharif and cricketer Javed Miandad.

Vinod Khanna also pulled Imran Khan onto the floor. At first, Imran Khan appeared hesitant, but with a little encouragement from Vinod and Javed Miandad, he eventually joined in, making the crowd cheer even louder.

The clip is being widely shared on social media. For many, it is not just a fun dance video but also a reminder of the cultural ties and exchanges that existed between Bollywood and Pakistan's film industry.

According to a report by News Nation, the video is from a singing concert held in Pakistan in 1989.

This is not the first time a throwback gem featuring Rekha and Vinod Khanna has caught everyone's eye. Back in January, Amitabh Bachchan surprised fans by sharing an old moment on his Tumblr blog. It was a black-and-white picture loaded with Bollywood legends. Alongside Rekha and Vinod Khanna, we saw Raj Kapoor, music director Kalyan, Randhir Kapoor, Mehmood and Shammi Kapoor.

In the frame, Big B, dressed in white, was seen holding a mic, as if addressing the audience. The interesting part? He didn't share the story behind it. Posting the photo, he only wrote, “Aaahhh… there is a huge story behind this photograph… someday it shall be narrated.” Click here to read the full story.

Rekha and Vinod Khanna have shared screen space in several movies like The Burning Train, Raj Mahal, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Prem Tapasya, Rajput, Kshatriya, Parvarish, Judaai, Rakhwala, Inkaar, Khoon Ka Karz, Satyamev Jayate, Farishtay and Batwara.

Vinod Khanna died of advanced bladder carcinoma (bladder cancer) in April 2017, at the age of 70.