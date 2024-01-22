Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Throwback Gem Featuring Rekha, Raj Kapoor And Other Celebs

Image was shared on Tumblr. (courtesy: srbachchan)

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is fairly regular at updating his blog on Tumblr with anecdotes from his life. The Don actor can often be found posting images from his early days in Bollywood. On Sunday, the veteran actor did nothing different. He posted a monochrome picture on his blog featuring some of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The picture featured Rekha, Raj Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, music director Kalyan, Randhir Kapoor, Mehmood, and Shammi Kapoor. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan, dressed in white, can be seen holding a microphone and addressing the audience. The Baghban star however did not the reveal the story behind the picture. Sharing the photo on his blog on Sunday night, he wrote, “Aaahhh… there is a huge story behind this photograph… someday it shall be narrated.”

This is the picture we are talking about:

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan uploaded a post on social media to share his heartfelt greetings with fans on the occasion of Lohri. Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of Lohri celebrations on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. In his caption, Big B wrote, “Happy Lohri ...This is how the chanting went when they came to homes and families to collect donations on the occasion of Lohri ..Maa used to tell us these stories.”

T 4889 - Happy Lohri ..

'लोहड़ी दा टक्का दे, रभ थानू बच्चा दे ' ... 😁

this is how the chanting went when they came to homes and families to collect donations on the occasion of Lohri ..

Maa used to tell us these stories .. pic.twitter.com/t9rVu8Kb2j — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2024

On the work front, Big B is all set to feature in Kalki 2898 AD. On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of the superstar from the film. In the poster, we can only see the actor's eyes as he stands inside what looks like a cave. Amitabh Bachchan's face can be seen covered with a white piece of cloth. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, "It's an honour to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan sir - Team Kalki2898AD." Take a look:

Kalki 2898 - AD has been directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku.