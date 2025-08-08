Advertisement
Delhi Chief Minister Celebrates Rakhshabandhan With State Sanitation Workers

Rekha Gupta also celebrated the festival with school children at the Mukhya Mantri Jansewa Sadan.

Read Time: 1 min
Workers say that this Innitiative made them feel respected. (File)
  • The event took place at Mukhya Mantri Jansewa Sadan in Civil Lines
  • Mrs Gupta tied rakhi on the wrists of sanitation workers during the event
  • Sanitation workers expressed gratitude for being honoured and respected
New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Rakshabandhan with sanitation workers and offered gifts and sweets on Friday.

During an event organised at Mukhya Mantri Jansewa Sadan in Civil Lines, Ms.Gupta tied "rakhi" on sanitation workers' wrists.

"This is first time someone thought about sanitation workers and gave them respect by celebrating the festival with them. We are grateful to the chief minister for this respect and honour," said Rajni, a sanitation worker from Sarai Rohilla.

On Thursday, Ms.Gupta celebrated the festival with school children at the Mukhya Mantri Jansewa Sadan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

