"Earlier, Even Mosquitoes Couldn't Thrive": Rekha Gupta Praises Yamuna Revival Ahead Of Chhath

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Minister Kapil Mishra, on Thursday inspected the preparations for the upcoming Chhath festival at Kalindi Kunj Chhath Ghat, highlighting a significant transformation in the state of the river waters.

During the inspection, Rekha Gupta praised the remarkable improvement in the Yamuna River's water quality, noting that sustained efforts have made the water suitable for aquatic life once again.

आज कालिंदी कुंज पहुंचकर यमुना की स्वच्छता कार्यों का निरीक्षण किया। छठ महापर्व के भव्य आयोजन के लिए दिल्ली सरकार युद्धस्तर पर तैयारियों में जुटी है।



स्वच्छ यमुना, घाटों पर साफ-सफाई और छठव्रतियों के लिए बेहतरीन सुविधाओं की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने हेतु टीम दिल्ली दिन-रात कार्यरत… pic.twitter.com/QbXkQZH7i5 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 16, 2025

"This water is now in such a condition that aquatic creatures can live very well in it, whereas earlier, even a mosquito could not thrive in this water. Today, this water is suitable for our aquatic life... This is Delhi's achievement and work is continuously ongoing in this direction," CM Gupta said to ANI.

Earlier, Minister Kapil Mishra on Chhath Puja said, "We are preparing for a grand Chhath Puja. Until last year, there was a ban on Chhath Puja in the Yamuna. When we sought information, there was no such court order. The Kejriwal government lied to the people of Purvanchal. This time, a grand Chhath Puja will be organised on the banks of the Yamuna. Arrangements for Chhath Puja are being made at 1,300 ghats. The Chief Minister herself is monitoring it. We are building modern Chhath ghats everywhere."

The Chhath festival begins with Nahay Khay on Saturday, October 25. The second day of Chhath Puja is known as Kharna, which is on October 26. Offering to the setting sun is on October 27, and offering to the Rising Sun is on October 28.

Meanwhile, Rekha Gupta on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision on green firecrackers, saying it honours the sentiments of the people of Delhi.

"It is very important to strike a balance between traditions and environment. I thank the Supreme Court for issuing this order. This decision honours the sentiments of the people of Delhi. I assure you that the people of Delhi and the government will keep the environment safe while we celebrate this festival. I express heartfelt thanks to the Supreme Court," the Delhi CM told ANI.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed its earlier blanket prohibition on firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers, with some conditions.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra allowed the sale of green firecrackers from October 18 to October 20.

It is ordered that bursting of green firecrackers shall be confined between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on the two days, i.e., the one before and on the Diwali day.

The apex court made it clear that the relaxation is only on a test case basis and shall be applicable only for the specified period.

