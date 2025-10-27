Chhath Festival 2025: All About What's Open, What's Closed Today In Delhi

Chhath Festival 2025: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Chhath Puja and said that grand arrangements of the festival have been made for the devotees, including celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna River.

Chhath Puja is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in India, particularly in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, as well as in Nepal. It's a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and his wife, Usha.

Here's What's Open And What's Closed On Chhath Puja

In a statement released on Sunday, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that Monday (October 27) will be observed as a public holiday in the national capital to celebrate the festival, with officials also issuing a traffic advisory.

Schools, colleges and offices

The schools are closed, and most private colleges are also shut. In an announcement, Vasant Valley School, a private school, wrote, "Government of Delhi has declared Monday, 27th October 2025 as a holiday on account of Chhath Puja, in place of Tuesday, 28th October 2025, which was earlier declared as a holiday."

The offices under the Delhi government are closed. But private offices are open as usual. However, residents are advised to check routes before starting their commute.

Emergency services and public transport

All hospitals, emergency services and public utilities will function as usual. Delhi Metro, buses and auto rickshaws will operate normally to avoid causing any inconvenience to commuters.

Delhi CM on celebrations on Yamuna River banks

"After many years, our brothers and sisters will be able to worship the Sun on the banks of the Yamuna Ji and offer Arghya to the Sun. We have made extensive preparations... Heartiest best wishes to all of you. I pray to Chhathi Maiya that her blessings remain upon us all like this," Gupta said in a video message posted on X.

She further stated that every ghat has adequate lighting, safety measures and drainage facilities. Medical teams have also been deployed by the Health Department.