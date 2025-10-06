"Brahmins Ignite Flame Of Knowledge In Society": Rekha Gupta's Caste Remark

In a remark likely to draw strong reactions, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said Brahmins "ignite the flame of knowledge in our society", and every government should work for the welfare of this community.

Addressing the All India Brahmin Conference organised by Shri Brahmin Sabha in Delhi's Pitampura yesterday, the Chief Minister said, "If anyone is igniting the flame of knowledge in society, it is our Brahmin community. They worship not only scriptures but also weapons. Only through weapons and scriptures can we protect society and the country today."

"By igniting the flame of knowledge, propagating religion, and fostering a spirit of goodwill, the Brahmin community has always worked for the benefit of society. No matter which government is in power, it should work for the welfare of the Brahmin community to take them forward," the Chief Minister said.

Targeting previous governments in Delhi, she said, "Please continue to offer your suggestions on how we can further our cause in Delhi, as there is a huge backlog. For 27 years, Delhi has been moving at a slow pace. Now is the time to shift gears and accelerate the process because it seems that the states around us have surpassed us. If we all work together in the interest of Delhi and its people, then Delhi will surely be established as a Viksit Delhi."

The Chief Minister also said that her government aims to provide equal opportunities to each community and to honour their contribution to society. "Only a united society can achieve true progress," she said.